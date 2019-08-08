|
|
|
CANNON
Gordon McKenzie After a short illness peacefully in hospital on 30th July 2019,
aged 90 years.
A much loved Dad of Ian,
Peter and Gillian.
Dear Father-in-Law
of Rhiannon and Andrew.
Loving Grandpa of Catriona, John, James, Beth and John.
Gordon will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 9th August
at St Mary the Virgin Church, Rufford at 3pm
followed by Committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request please and if so desired
donations would be welcome to Cancer Research UK.
Further enquires please to Cookson Tyrer Funeral Directors,
2 Smithy Walk, Burscough
L40 5UU. Tel 01704 897770
Published in News Guardian on Aug. 8, 2019