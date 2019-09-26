|
Hawkes Gillian 28.11.1941 - 04.09.2019
Formerly of Whitley Bay.
Widow to John Hawkes and mother of Joanna and Rachel.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
North Wiltshire Crematorium,
Royal Wootton Bassett on
Friday 27th September at 15:00.
Family flowers only and
donations may be made to
Royal British Legion c/o
Johnson and Daltrey
Independent Family
Funeral Service,
112 High Street,
Royal Wootton Bassett,
Wiltshire SN4 7AU.
Tel: 01793 851400
A memorial service will be held later in the year in Whitley Bay.
Published in News Guardian on Sept. 26, 2019