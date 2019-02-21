|
|
|
Garbutt (Whitley Bay) Peacefully at home with his
family around him on
14th February 2019
aged 87 years, Dennis.
Dearly loved husband of Mary
(née Graham), much loved dad of Lesley, Alison and son in law Ian. Loving and devoted grandad of Lauren and fiancé Ricky,
Graeme and Ryan.
Dennis will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
to be held at Whitley Bay Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th February at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Macmillan Nurses. A donation
box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in News Guardian on Feb. 21, 2019
