STEELE William (Bill) Cauldfield On August 27, 2019, peacefully, at Beanlands Nursing Home Glusburn, Bill, aged 84 years, of Burnley, formerly of Motherwell and a member of Bellshill Flying Club. Much loved partner of Angela, dear father, grandad and loving brother to Dorothy . The funeral service was held at Skipton Crematorium, on Thursday, September 5. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to The Dementia Society or sent C/O Emmott & Bradley Funeral Services, 18 Station Road, Cross Hills, BD20 7EH.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 11, 2019