Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William BOYLE

Notice Condolences

William BOYLE Notice
BOYLE William Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 2, 2019, Billy, aged 80 years, beloved husband of the late Liz Boyle, much loved father of Julie and the late William and adored papa, great-grandfather and brother.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place in Bellshill West Parish Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11.45 am, thereafter to Holytown Crematorium arriving approximately 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Andrew's Hospice.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -