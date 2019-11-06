|
BOYLE William Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 2, 2019, Billy, aged 80 years, beloved husband of the late Liz Boyle, much loved father of Julie and the late William and adored papa, great-grandfather and brother.
Sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place in Bellshill West Parish Church on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11.45 am, thereafter to Holytown Crematorium arriving approximately 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Andrew's Hospice.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 6, 2019