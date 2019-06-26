|
WALSH Susan The family of the late Susan Walsh would like to thank most sincerely Fr. Haddock for spiritual comfort and celebration of Requiem Mass. Thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for Mass cards and kind expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to staff of Shirrel House, Hatton Lea Care Home for the love and attention given to both Susan and the family and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 26, 2019
