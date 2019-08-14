Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah LOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah (nee Markie) (Sadie) LOGAN

Memories Condolences

Sarah (nee Markie) (Sadie) LOGAN Memories
LOGAN Sarah (Sadie)
(nee Markie) In memory of my beloved wife Sadie, who passed away, on August 11, 2015.
To lose someone I loved so much,
Brings pain beyond belief,
There are no words to ease my pain,
My sadness and my grief.
I feel I lost someone so close,
So wonderful and dear,
I think about your special ways,
And wish that you were near.
But although you have left this world,
You'll stay within my heart,
Guiding like an Angel,
Even though we are apart.
Husband, Billy xx.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.