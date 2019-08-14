|
|
|
LOGAN Sarah (Sadie)
(nee Markie) In memory of my beloved wife Sadie, who passed away, on August 11, 2015.
To lose someone I loved so much,
Brings pain beyond belief,
There are no words to ease my pain,
My sadness and my grief.
I feel I lost someone so close,
So wonderful and dear,
I think about your special ways,
And wish that you were near.
But although you have left this world,
You'll stay within my heart,
Guiding like an Angel,
Even though we are apart.
Husband, Billy xx.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 14, 2019