William T. Fraser & Son
Culduthel Road
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV2 6AB
01463 243232
Sandy MEARNS

Sandy MEARNS Notice
MEARNS Sandy Peacefully, at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, with his loved ones close by, Sandy Mearns, 130 Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness, aged 73 years. Former HGV Parcel Force, keen Angler, a lover of classic cars, trikes and bikes. Much loving husband to Elaine, irreplaceable father to Scott and Michelle, loving papa of Shauna-Louise and a wonderful loyal friend of many far and wide. Funeral service on Monday, September 30, at 12.30 pm, in the Funeral Home of William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness, thereafter to Tomnahurich Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only.
All family and friends respectfully invited. Donations welcome for The Renal Unit Raigmore Hospital and Marie Curie.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 18, 2019
