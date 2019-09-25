Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30
Holytown Crematorium
Robert LANG

LANG Robert After a long illness bravely borne on Thursday, September 19, 2019, Ronnie, aged 82 years, beloved partner of Eleanor, much loved dad of Robert and Billy, dearly loved papa and grampa of Gary and Scott, Debbie, John and Billy, great-grampa of Harris and father-in-law of Karen and Doreen.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place in Holytown Crematorium on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 25, 2019
