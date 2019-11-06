|
EARL Robert 1st Anniversary
In loving memory of Robert, who passed away on November 5, a loving husband of the late Eileen.
Memories of a special step-dad,
There are no words to express,
What you meant to me,
And for being the dad,
You did not have to be,
Grateful for the special times,
We've shared throughout the years,
Times that brought us closer,
Throughout laughter and our tears,
An understanding heart,
Right from the very start,
And I miss you so much,
Since we had to part.
Love always.
Also remembering David Fisher, who passed away November 7, 1995.
Love Elaine and Robert, a loving grandpa to Stephanie, Lynsey and great-grandpa to Aidan and Orla xxx.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 6, 2019