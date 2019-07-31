Resources More Obituaries for Michael COCHRANE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael COCHRANE

Notice COCHRANE Michael The family of the late Michael Cochrane wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Thanks to staff at Ward 1the Renal Unit, Monklands Hospital for their care over the years in particular Shona and all medical staff at the Willow Practice in Bargeddie for their care and attention to Michael. Special thanks to Fr Jarek and the parishioners of St John the Baptist Church, Uddingston for their prayers and support during this difficult time and to John Clark Funeral Service for their compassion and professionalism.

Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all. Published in Motherwell Times on July 31, 2019