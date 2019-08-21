Home

Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:00
St Marys Church Motherwell
JOHNSTONE Martha (Russell) Martha, aged 96 years, passed away in Netherton Court Care Home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Johnstone, much loved mum of Isabel and Christine, also dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family extend their thanks to the Medical Team of The Branchalwood Medical Practice in Wishaw and to the staff of Netherton Court Care Home. The funeral will take place on Thursday, August 22, at 2 pm, in St Marys Church Motherwell, thereafter to Airbles Cemetery.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 21, 2019
