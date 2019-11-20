Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:15
St Mary's Church
Motherwell
BIMBI Marion Peacefully, in Hattonlea Care Home, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Marion, beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mum to Christine and Jimmy, dear mother-in law to Bobby and Janine, much cherished gran to Gayle, Fiona, John and Rachel and great-gran to Conor, Carys and Logan. The funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church in Motherwell on Thursday, November 21, at 10.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 20, 2019
