ARTHUR Marilyn Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Marilyn (nee Orr), formerly of Bellshill, Shotts and Leeds. Beloved wife of William, much loved mum of Mark and Dawn, cherished granny to Carl and Rowena. A wonderful friend to many. Funeral service to be held at St Columba's Church, Glenrothes, on Thursday, July 11, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. No flowers please, donations in lieu may be given to Kidney Research and Mind in Marilyn's memory.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 3, 2019