JOHNSTON Margaret McCracken (nee Ashwood) Passed into the presence of her saviour on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Margaret, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Gavin. Dearly loved mum to Leonard and Christine, dear mother-in-law to Linda and John, grandma to Gavin, David, Alexander, Paul, Elliot, Ralph and Byron and a dear sister to Christine. A service of Thanksgiving to be held at Morton Park Hall, 105 Wigton Road, Carlisle, on Monday, December 16, at 11 am, followed by committal in St Giles Church, Great Orton. Family flowers only please, with donations to be divided between Carlisle Society for the Blind and Cumbrian North Branch of the Gideons. C/o D. Studholme Funeral Director, Reeds Lane, Wigton, 016973 45318.
Published in Motherwell Times on Dec. 11, 2019