Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hughes (Gebbie) WILSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret Hughes (Gebbie) WILSON Notice
WILSON Margaret Hughes (nee Gebbie) Most beloved mother, mother-in-law, devoted nana and great-nana, who died May 31, 2019, aged 91.
"Precious memories how they linger"
Daughter Margaret, son David and family wish to extend sincerest gratitude to all family, friends and neighbours for thoughtful messages of condolence and floral tributes period. Thanks especially to neighbour Andrea, teams of carers, district nurses, Marie Curie Staff, Angela Andrew (CPN) and especially Rae, ever present with her help and love period. Thanks also to Co-op Funeralcare Staff and piper Christopher Sanderson period. Special thanks to Rev Malcolm Anderson of Blantyre Congregational Church for his unfailing support and gift of spiritual comfort.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.