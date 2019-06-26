|
WILSON Margaret Hughes (nee Gebbie) Most beloved mother, mother-in-law, devoted nana and great-nana, who died May 31, 2019, aged 91.
"Precious memories how they linger"
Daughter Margaret, son David and family wish to extend sincerest gratitude to all family, friends and neighbours for thoughtful messages of condolence and floral tributes period. Thanks especially to neighbour Andrea, teams of carers, district nurses, Marie Curie Staff, Angela Andrew (CPN) and especially Rae, ever present with her help and love period. Thanks also to Co-op Funeralcare Staff and piper Christopher Sanderson period. Special thanks to Rev Malcolm Anderson of Blantyre Congregational Church for his unfailing support and gift of spiritual comfort.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 26, 2019
