GILCHRIST Margaret The family of the late Margaret Gilchrist wish to thank most sincerely Rev Sheena Brown for a lovely service. Thanks to all relatives and friends, LLOL 65 and everyone who sent flowers and gave support at this sad time. Special thanks to staff and residents in Shirrel House, Hatton Lea Care Home for the care and attention given to their mother during her stay. Thanks also to staff in the BelMill Hotel for hospitality and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 14, 2019