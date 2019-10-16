Home

(nee McLaughlin) Passed peacefully into the hands of God, at Kirknowe Nursing Home, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Mae was the devoted wife of Henry, loving mother to Frances, John, Margaret-Ann, Geraldine, Monica, Brendan and Lorna, doting grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and cherished great-grandmother to three great- grandchildren. Mae's family especially wish to extend a grateful thanks to the North Lanarkshire Carers and the staff of Kirknowe Nursing Home for their loving care.
Published in Motherwell Times on Oct. 16, 2019
