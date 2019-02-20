Resources More Obituaries for Loudon SOMMERVILLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Loudon SOMMERVILLE

Notice SOMMERVILLE Loudon The family of the late

Loudon Sommerville would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and support following his sad death on February 12, 2019

at University Hospital Wishaw.

Special thanks to all staff in A&E and Ward 18 for their compassion and care and to Irene and carers at the Richmond Fellowship for the care and friendship shown to Loudon over the last few years. Thank you also to Lynn and staff at Co-Op Funeralcare in Motherwell, to the staff in Colville Park and to Mr Ian Douglas for a lovely service. Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices