Resources More Obituaries for John McGAHAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John McGAHAN

Notice McGAHAN

John The family of the late John McGahan wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Thanks to all staff in both Ward 8 and the High Dependency Unit, University Hospital Wishaw and to care staff from North Lanarkshire Council Home Care Support for their service to John. Special thanks to Father Chromy from Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral for the faithful attendance to John and personal Requiem Mass. Finally, we would like to thank the staff of St Bride's Hall for their warm hospitality and John Clark Funeral Service for compassion and flawless service during this difficult time. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all. Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 14, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices