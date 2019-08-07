|
McGAHAN
John Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital on Saturday, August 3, 2019, John, aged 84 years, beloved husband of the late Ellen, adored father of Collette, Angela and Brendan, devoted papa of Megan, Holly and Ellie and loving father in law and brother. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church RIP.
Reception to Our Lady of Good Aid, Cathedral on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, August 9, at 10 am, thereafter to Airbles Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 7, 2019