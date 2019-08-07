Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
18:00
Our Lady of Good Aid, Cathedral
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Good Aid, Cathedral
John McGAHAN Notice
McGAHAN
John Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital on Saturday, August 3, 2019, John, aged 84 years, beloved husband of the late Ellen, adored father of Collette, Angela and Brendan, devoted papa of Megan, Holly and Ellie and loving father in law and brother. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church RIP.
Reception to Our Lady of Good Aid, Cathedral on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, August 9, at 10 am, thereafter to Airbles Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Aug. 7, 2019
