|
|
|
FREEL John 13/08/1942 - 09/11/2016
In loving memory of
John Freel.
The moment that you died,
My heart was torn in two,
One side filled with heartache,
The other died with you.
I often lie awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it everyday,
But missing you is heartache,
That never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart,
And there you will remain,
Until the joyous day arrives,
That we will meet again.
I miss you every day John until we meet again.
Rose xx.
If I could write a story,
It would be the greatest ever told,
Of a kind and loving dad,
Who had a heart of gold,
I could write a million pages,
But still be unable to say,
Just how much I miss him,
Every single day.
Miss you dad.
Love Terry xxx.
A kind and loving granda one who never really grew old,
His smile was made of sunshine his heart was solid gold,
Love you granda.
Jordan and Regan xx.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 6, 2019