|
|
|
PORTERFIELD John Clements Joan and family would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy at this time, also all who attended John's funeral. We especially wish to thank Eric Geddes and The Reverend Rob Jones for pastoral care and kindness and the beautiful uplifting funeral service. Our thanks also go to Co-operative Funeralcare for all their wonderful care and support especially Lynn for funeral arrangements.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 12, 2019
Read More