Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Motherwell
157 Windmillhill Street
Motherwell, Lanarkshire ML1 1RY
01698 263628
Resources
More Obituaries for John PORTERFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clements PORTERFIELD

Notice

John Clements PORTERFIELD Notice
PORTERFIELD John Clements Joan and family would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy at this time, also all who attended John's funeral. We especially wish to thank Eric Geddes and The Reverend Rob Jones for pastoral care and kindness and the beautiful uplifting funeral service. Our thanks also go to Co-operative Funeralcare for all their wonderful care and support especially Lynn for funeral arrangements.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.