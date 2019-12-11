|
|
|
WILSON Jean (Robison) Peacefully, at University Hospital, Wishaw, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, Jean, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late John Wilson, sister of Ian and Ellen and the late George, Alex, Murray, Esther and Agnes. Much loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews and special
friend to many.
Loved and remembered always.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Jean in her time of need.
Funeral service will be held at Bellhaven Parish Church, Craigneuk Street, Craigneuk, Wishaw, ML2 7UY, on Monday, December 16, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Dec. 11, 2019