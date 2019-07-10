Home

Jean (nee Murray) (Jane) McLINDEN

Jean (nee Murray) (Jane) McLINDEN Notice
McLINDEN
Jean (Jane) (nee Murray) Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Mugdock House Care Home, Bearsden, on July 4, 2019. Jean, aged 88 years, retired Head Teacher, formerly of Motherwell, beloved wife of the late James McLinden. Will be sadly missed by her family Catherine, Claire, Frances, Denis and James. Reception and vigil at Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral, Motherwell, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass, on Saturday, July 13, at 10 am, thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery. Contact with the family can be made through Sherry Funeral Directors, Motherwell, telephone 01698 264000.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 10, 2019
