Janet (Jenny) DOW

DOW Janet (Jenny) In loving memory of Jenny, a dearly loved wife, devoted and much adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who died June 10, 2002. Although your smile is gone forever,
And your hand I cannot touch,
I have a million memories,
Of the one I loved so much. Loving husband George.
Memories are like leaves of gold,
That never tarnish, or grow old,
Of all the gifts I ever had,
However great or small,
To have had you for my mum,
Was the greatest gift of all. Loving daughter Carol.
Always remembered with love. Love Janette and Ken, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Motherwell Times on June 5, 2019
