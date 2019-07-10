|
DONNELLY James Peacefully, at home, on July 3, 2019, James, aged 80 years, adored husband of the late Molly, dearly loved dad of James, Ann, Maryann, Martha and the late John and Matthew, also a devoted grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Joseph Potts Funeral Home, 1 North Road, Bellshill, ML4 1QU, at 1 pm, thereafter to Bothwellpark Cemetery for 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 10, 2019