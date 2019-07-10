Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James DONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DONNELLY

Notice Condolences

James DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY James Peacefully, at home, on July 3, 2019, James, aged 80 years, adored husband of the late Molly, dearly loved dad of James, Ann, Maryann, Martha and the late John and Matthew, also a devoted grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Joseph Potts Funeral Home, 1 North Road, Bellshill, ML4 1QU, at 1 pm, thereafter to Bothwellpark Cemetery for 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.