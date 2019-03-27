Home

FRAME Jack Passed away, peacefully, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Redlands Hospital, Brisbane, Australia, surrounded by family. Jack is survived by his wife Betty, son Steven and daughters Alison and Jacqueline, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Former captain of 19th Motherwell Boys Brigade, attached to St Margarets Parish Church.
God saw that he was weary,
And the hill was hard to climb,
So he closed his weary eyelids,
And whispered peace be thine.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 27, 2019
