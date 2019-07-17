|
MEEHAN Hugh (Jackie) Passed peacefully away, at home, on July 7, 2019, in his 94th year. A loving husband of the late Bernadette (née Doig), a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a beloved big brother, a caring friend to many and close friend of the late Ina Ellis. A big personality who will be very sadly missed. His funeral will take place on Saturday, July 20, at 11 am, at St Teresa's RC Church in Newarthill, to which all are warmly invited. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all those involved in caring for him over the past few months.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 17, 2019