|
|
|
RALSTON Henry In loving memory of my dear husband and our dad Henry Ralston, who passed away on February 28, 2018.
No longer in my life to share,
But in my heart you are always there. May xx.
No one knows how much we miss you,
No one knows the bitter pain,
We have suffered since we lost you,
Life has never been the same,
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Sweetly, tender, warm and true,
There is not a day dear dad,
That we don't think of you. Elaine, Shirley and Yvonne xxx.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More