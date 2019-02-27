Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
15:30
Holytown Crematorium
Emily GREENHORN

Emily GREENHORN Notice
GREENHORN Emily Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Friday, February 22, 2019, Emily, aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Joe Greenhorn, loving mum to Isobel and Ron, gran to Lorna, David and Cheryl, great-gran to Robbie, Cameron, Erin, Ben and Lewis. Thanks to all staff at Wishaw General Hospital and all carers from social work. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 5, in Holytown Crematorium, at 3.30 pm. Family and friends welcome.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 27, 2019
