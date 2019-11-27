|
ROSS Elspeth Peacefully, on November 23, 2019, in Netherton Court Care Home, Elspeth, loving wife of the late Dr George Ross, beloved mum to Jacqueline, Margaret and Christine, mother-in-law to Robert, Zulfi and Lionel and loving gran to Laura, Ross, Andrew, Aileen and Scott, much loved sister to Paterson.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 30, at 9.30 am, in St Mary's Church, Motherwell, thereafter to Holytown Crematorium, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 27, 2019