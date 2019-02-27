Resources More Obituaries for Ellen LAPPIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellen (Green) LAPPIN

Notice LAPPIN Ellen (nee Green) Peacefully, at Highgate Care Home, on Friday, February 15, 2019, Ellen (Nellie), aged 95 years. Loving wife of the late John, much loved mother, mother-in-law, granny, great-granny, sister and aunt. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Church. Requiescat in Pace.

The family would like to thank all relatives friends and neighbours for cards and expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Fr Gerard Bogan,

The family would like to thank all relatives friends and neighbours for cards and expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Fr Gerard Bogan,

the organist and all who attended Ellen's Requiem Mass. Thanks to doctors, nurses and NLC carers for their attendance over many years, staff at Highgate for mum's recent care and to staff of the Rolling Barrel for hospitality. Finally, thanks to John and all at John Clark Funeral Service for outstanding arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.