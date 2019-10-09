|
McADAM
Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Betty, aged 72 years, beloved wife of John, loving mum to Iain and Fraser, much loved mother-in-law to Lisa, Louise, Graham and Mandy and precious gran to her six grandchildren. The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 11, in Holytown Crematorium, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. There will be a retiring collection in Betty's name, for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Motherwell Times on Oct. 9, 2019