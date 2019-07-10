Home

LEONARD Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Leonard, would like to thank most sincerely Fr McGoldrick and Fr Toal, for spiritual comfort. Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for Mass cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy, special thanks to staff at Croftbank Nursing Home, for the excellent care given to Betty, the parishioners of Sacred Heart Church, Bellshill, for support and to John Clark Funeral Service, for all arrangements.
Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 10, 2019
