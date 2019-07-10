|
CANNING Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth Canning would like to thank most sincerely Fr. McGoldrick and Fr. Toal for spiritual comfort. Thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for Mass cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to staff in the Glasgow Beatson and St. Andrew's Hospice for all the care given to Elizabeth. Thanks also to Fine Choice Catering and to John Clark Funeral Service for all arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 10, 2019