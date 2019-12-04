Home

Elizabeth (Betty) BARRIE

Elizabeth (Betty) BARRIE Notice
BARRIE Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at University Hospital, Wishaw, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Betty, aged 74, much loved mum of Cameron, Lesley-Anne, Angela and Glenn, gran, great-gran and a much loved friend.
Loved and remembered always.
The family would like to thank the staff at University Hospital, Wishaw, the carers who looked after her for the past eight years, the district nurses, Dundas Fyfe Funeral Directors, Ebenezer Hall and the staff at the United Services Club.
Published in Motherwell Times on Dec. 4, 2019
