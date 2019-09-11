Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
14:00
Daldowie Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David WOODS

Notice Condolences

David WOODS Notice
WOODS David Peacefully, on September 7, 2019, after a short illness. David, beloved husband to the late Tilda Woods, father to Lesley, Shirley and Vickie and grandfather to David, Daniel, Cailean and Brodie.The family would like to thank the staff of wards 17 and 18 in Wishaw General Hospital for their care and support. Funeral service to be held Daldowie Crematorium, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.