WOODS David Peacefully, on September 7, 2019, after a short illness. David, beloved husband to the late Tilda Woods, father to Lesley, Shirley and Vickie and grandfather to David, Daniel, Cailean and Brodie.The family would like to thank the staff of wards 17 and 18 in Wishaw General Hospital for their care and support. Funeral service to be held Daldowie Crematorium, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, however donations if desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 11, 2019