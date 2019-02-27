|
MENZIES David Suddenly, on February 14, 2019, Davie, aged 86 years, beloved husband of the late Isabel, much loved dad to Aileen, father-in-law to Colin, devoted grandad to Nicola, Steven and a loving brother and uncle.
A silent thought, a secret tear,
Always wishing you were here,
Life goes on we know that's true,
But it's not the same since losing you. Aileen and Colin xx
Precious memories proudly kept,
Of someone too special to ever forget. Nicola and Steven xx
Little flower of Jesus pray for him. Jeannie xx.
The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for your kind support, Sherry's Funeral Directors, Fr Bergin and the club, Newarthill.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 27, 2019
