Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Sherry Funeral Service (Motherwell)
100-106 Park Street
Motherwell, Lanarkshire ML1 1PF
01698 264000
Resources
More Obituaries for David MENZIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MENZIES

Notice Condolences

David MENZIES Notice
MENZIES David Suddenly, on February 14, 2019, Davie, aged 86 years, beloved husband of the late Isabel, much loved dad to Aileen, father-in-law to Colin, devoted grandad to Nicola, Steven and a loving brother and uncle.
A silent thought, a secret tear,
Always wishing you were here,
Life goes on we know that's true,
But it's not the same since losing you. Aileen and Colin xx
Precious memories proudly kept,
Of someone too special to ever forget. Nicola and Steven xx
Little flower of Jesus pray for him. Jeannie xx.
The family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for your kind support, Sherry's Funeral Directors, Fr Bergin and the club, Newarthill.
Published in Motherwell Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.