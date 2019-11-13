|
|
|
WILSON Chris Elizabeth and family would like to thank all the staff of Muirpark Care Home, Viewpark for the compassionate care given to my aunt in the last weeks of her life. To the Rev Rob Jones for leading her funeral service and the support given to all the family. To the Rev Derek Hughes for his very personal, poignant humorous synopsis of aunt Chris's life, it was exceptional To Liz and Ian Bruce and Jim Gilchrist the best neighbours anyone could ever have, to Clem and Pauline for the years of devoted help, to Yvonne, Cathy and the other carers from Motherwell Social Services who allowed aunt Chis to remain at home. My very special thanks to Janette Black and the ladies of Dalziel St Andrew's Guild for organising a very special lunch after the funeral. To Fraser Graham and Rhona McKay from the Co-operative Funeralcare for the dignified services they provided.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 13, 2019