FRASER Cathy Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Cathy, who died October 8, 2015.
Her memory is our keep sake,
From which we'll never part.
God has her in his keeping,
We have her in our hearts.
It does not take a special day,
To bring her to our mind.
For days without a thought of her,
Are very hard to find. Inserted by loving husband Dan, sons Graham and Danny, daughters-in-law Ann and Esther, grandchildren Laura, Danielle, Stacey and great-grandchildren Kyle, Cole and Mason.
Missed always.
Published in Motherwell Times on Oct. 9, 2019
