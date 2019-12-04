|
KERR Catherine The family of the late Catherine wish to thank most sincerely Fr Ness and Deacon McKenna for spiritual comfort, to the staff of Ward 11, Wishaw University Hospital for care and attention given, to all family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for all Mass, sympathy cards and floral tributes received, to catering staff at Motherwell United services and to Messrs Jas Sherry for impeccable funeral arrangements. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
