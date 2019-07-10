|
COCHRANE Catherine The family of the late Catherine (Cathy) Cochrane would like to thank all medical staff at Lincluden Medical Centre for their constant care and attention to mum. All staff in Ward 21 at the University Hospital Monklands for the excellent care provided in her final days. Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for cards and kind sentiments. A special mention to Fr. Towey and all parishioners of St. John the Baptist, Uddingston for their support, prayers and kindness shown and to John Clark Funeral Service for their compassion at this sad time. Holy Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.
Published in Motherwell Times on July 10, 2019