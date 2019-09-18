|
MOORE Betty Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, on September 11, 2019, Betty, aged 75 years. Adored wife of the late Jim, beloved mum of Jim and Anne, much loved mother-in-law of Karen and Kev. Dearly loved gran of Darren, Kirsty, Jim, Gary, Amanda and Zoe. Devoted great-gran (GG), of Karina, Kelsey and Honey the dog. Funeral service will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Holytown Crematorium, at 9.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 18, 2019