Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00
Daldowie Crematorium
YOUNG Annie Annie Young (nee Davidson), aged 89 years and 11 months, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Northwood House Care Home in Helensburgh. Annie, beloved wife of the late William Colin and much loved mum to Colin, Ann, Matthew and Julia, granny to Andrea, Kimberley, Michael and Carlos, will be sadly missed.
The family wish to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, all the staff of Northwood House Care Home for the care and devotion shown to Annie.
The funeral service will be held at Daldowie Crematorium on Thursday, March 28, at 10 am. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to the Cancer Research UK.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 27, 2019
