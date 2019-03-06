|
LOWERY Annie In loving memory of Annie, a much loved mum and gran, passed away March 11, 2007. Our thoughts are always with you every single day.
For as long as we can remember you were always there.
The head of all the family, a mother so true.
Your love and devotion always shone through.
Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part.
God has you in His keeping.
We have you in our heart. Christine and Anne and all the family.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Motherwell Times on Mar. 6, 2019
