WATT Alexander Peacefully, in Monklands Hospital, on November 6, 2019, Alex, aged 89 years. Beloved husband to the late Betty, loving father to Fiona, Alston, Elspeth and Gillian, a dear father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa. For many years known to his customers as "wee Mr Watt, the hoover man". Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at Newarthill Gospel Hall, at 10.45 am, followed by interment at Bothwellpark Cemetery, at 12 noon. All family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations welcome for Breast Cancer.
At home with his Lord.
Published in Motherwell Times on Nov. 13, 2019
