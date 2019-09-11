|
HORN Alexander (Alex) Aged 92, died very peacefully, on September 1, 2019, at Croftbank House. Alex was the beloved husband of the late Agnes, father of Mairian and Jean, father-in-law of Jim and Gordon and proud grandfather of Jack. Formerly of Colville's and British Steel. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, in Dundas Fyfe Funeral Parlour at 10 am, thereafter to Airbles Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 11, 2019