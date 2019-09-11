Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00
Dundas Fyfe Funeral Parlour
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander HORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander (Alex) HORN

Notice Condolences

Alexander (Alex) HORN Notice
HORN Alexander (Alex) Aged 92, died very peacefully, on September 1, 2019, at Croftbank House. Alex was the beloved husband of the late Agnes, father of Mairian and Jean, father-in-law of Jim and Gordon and proud grandfather of Jack. Formerly of Colville's and British Steel. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, in Dundas Fyfe Funeral Parlour at 10 am, thereafter to Airbles Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Motherwell Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.