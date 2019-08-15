Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
14:30
Salisbury Crematorium
MORGAN Rita Passed away peacefully at home on 5th August 2019, aged 83 years. A dearly loved wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at Salisbury Crematorium on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 2.30pm. Afterwards at Figheldean Social Club, Figheldean.
Family flowers only please. Donations for
Alzheimer's Research can be sent c/o Chris White funerals,
15 Endless Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP1 1DP.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
