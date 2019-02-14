|
COOKE Marie (Mary)
(nee Newrick)
Alnwick Peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 97 years.
Marie beloved wife of the late Alan,
loving mum of Marillyn and Margaret and her husband Ronnie, devoted granny of Susan and Andrew, a great granny of Charlotte, Morgan and Quentin and
a loving twin sister of Rita.
Marie will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Marie's life will take place at St James URC, Alnwick on Saturday 23rd February at 2.00pm.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
